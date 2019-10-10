In Arizona, most earthquakes go unnoticed, but the potential for a rare, destructive large-magnitude temblor does exist, experts say.
On Oct. 17, Arizona residents are invited to take part in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill. The drill begins at 10:17 a.m.
More than 20 million Americans across the country are expected to participate in the Great ShakeOut.
The 2019 Great Arizona ShakeOut is expected to involve about 100,000 participants, including school-age children, university students, government staff, federal employees, tribal communities, health facilities, civic groups and businesses.
The drill is designed to teach people simple ways to protect themselves in case of a large-magnitude earthquake.
At 10:17 a.m. on Oct. 17, Arizonans are asked to:
- Drop to the ground.
- Take cover under a sturdy table or desk and protest your head and neck.
- Hold on until the shaking stops, or in this drill about 60 seconds.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 50% of Americans live in earthquake-prone areas and about 100 earthquakes are recorded in Arizona each year, albeit mostly minor ones that are not widely felt. Geologic faults in Arizona, surrounding states and Mexico can produce damage earthquakes.
Participating in the Arizona Great ShakeOut is open to everyone. For more details and to register to participate, go to www.shakeout.org/arizona/.