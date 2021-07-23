Arizonans shouldn't be allowed to vote on tax cuts, lawsuit says

In arguing that the measures can't be referred to voters, Basile relies on a 1992 ruling by the state Court of Appeals. In that case, the judges, relying on the same constitutional provision he is using here, quashed a referendum to overturn a decision by Greenlee County supervisors to impose a half-cent sales tax.

Desai, however, said that precedent provides no help to Basile because the facts are different. The county was seeking to increase taxes to keep government operating, not to cut them.

That point was underlined by appellate Judge Joseph Livermore, who wrote the court's opinion.

"Permitting referenda on support measures would allow a small percentage of the electorate, in Arizona 5%, effectively to prevent the operation of government,'' he wrote, thwarting until at least the next election the decision of a majority of the supervisors to fund "necessary government programs.''

"The functioning of government can be as effectively damaged by the inability to acquire funds as by the inability to spend them,'' Livermore wrote.

Desai said there's another potential flaw in the litigation: that it's premature.