Arizonans will finally get to see what 2020 election audit concluded

Arizonans will finally get to see on Sept. 24 what auditors have concluded about the conduct of the 2020 election.
Senate President Karen Fann said there will be an open session at 1 p.m. that day on the Senate floor so that Cyber Ninjas can present its findings to her and Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.
But the details of how the public gets to see the report itself remains unclear, including how the public gets its own copies. Fann said the findings will not be discussed until a future meeting of Petersen's committee which has not been scheduled.
All this comes as the attorney for the Senate was in court on Thursday explaining to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp why his client has not yet disclosed all of the documents it already has in its possession about the audit.
Kory Langhofer said thousands of pages already have been turned over to American Oversight, the self-proclaimed watchdog organization which filed suit demanding everything relating to the audit. But he said that there are about 2,000 documents that the Senate believes is shielded from public disclosure under the concept of "legislative privilege."
And that doesn't even count perhaps 60,000 other documents in the possession of Cyber Ninjas which, despite court orders, have not yet been turned over to the Senate. Langhofer said there may be materials in there that the Senate also claims is confidential.
That is getting a fight from Keith Beauchamp, the attorney for American Oversight. He contends that the scope of what Langhofer believes is shielded from disclosure is far narrower.
There also is another fight brewing.
Beauchamp argues that his client — and the public — are entitled to see not just the final report but also draft versions.
Those drafts could prove crucial in determining what changes were made between the time Cyber Ninjas submitted its findings to the Senate and what Fann and Senate leaders release as their conclusions. Any changes are bound to raise questions about why the alterations were made.