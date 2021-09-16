Arizonans will finally get to see what 2020 election audit concluded

Arizonans will finally get to see on Sept. 24 what auditors have concluded about the conduct of the 2020 election.

Senate President Karen Fann said there will be an open session at 1 p.m. that day on the Senate floor so that Cyber Ninjas can present its findings to her and Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.

But the details of how the public gets to see the report itself remains unclear, including how the public gets its own copies. Fann said the findings will not be discussed until a future meeting of Petersen's committee which has not been scheduled.

All this comes as the attorney for the Senate was in court on Thursday explaining to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp why his client has not yet disclosed all of the documents it already has in its possession about the audit.

Kory Langhofer said thousands of pages already have been turned over to American Oversight, the self-proclaimed watchdog organization which filed suit demanding everything relating to the audit. But he said that there are about 2,000 documents that the Senate believes is shielded from public disclosure under the concept of "legislative privilege."