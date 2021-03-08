Arizona's Children Association helps provide stability for children, families

Founded in Tucson in 1912, Arizona’s Children Association delivers trauma informed and personalized care to meet the needs of more than 40,000 children and families each year.

Now more than one hundred years later, the association is one of the oldest and largest, comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health nonprofits in Arizona. Support from our communities allow us to further our mission to “Protect Children, Empower Youth, and Strengthen Families.”

Eleven-year-old Layla, 11, was in out-of-home care for nearly nine months before Michelle and Luke adopted her.

Layla was so eager for her adoption that she texted a letter explaining how happy she was to have her new family.

“I am so excited. I have been waiting for this moment since I found out my bio parents’ rights were dissolved,” explained Layla. “You don’t know how much I appreciate you and Luke. Recently, I have been proud of myself for calling you “mom” and “dad.” I love you both dearly. I am super excited to have a fresh start with you and dad.”

Layla is so grateful for her new family, and the association is thrilled to be able to help Layla, and children like her, find their own “forever families.”