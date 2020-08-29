Arizona's children not always spared COVID-19's worst effects

Children are not as susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean they're not getting sick or even dying, as illustrates a national report ranking Arizona's youth outbreak as one of the nation's worst.

The American Academy of Pediatrics publishes its findings weekly and, while comparisons are difficult because states report differently, the data as of Aug. 20 shows Arizona leads the nation with 975 children and teens hospitalized, 12 deaths and a positivity rate of 17.8 percent.

In Pima County as of mid-August, there had been 2,338 cases of COVID-19 recorded for those under 20 while there have been 24,754 cases statewide for that age group. The county also reported 15 hospitalizations for children ages four and under, five hospitalizations for children ages five to nine, and 42 hospitalizations for those between the ages of 10 and 19.

There's no record of anyone from Pima County under age 20 dying of coronavirus.

Here’s why it’s difficult to compare states: Arizona reports its pediatric data up to age 20, while other states may include those under 18 or even under 24 years old. Additionally, not all states report to the AAP in every category.

Florida, another state hit hard by the pandemic, reported 420 child and teen hospitalizations and three deaths as of Aug. 20, for example, but records its pediatric data for ages 14 and under.