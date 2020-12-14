 Skip to main content
Arizona's electors to cast ballots for Biden today amid continuing election strife

President-elect Joe Biden

 Susan Walsh / The Associated Press Eleven Arizona electors will cast their votes Monday for President-elect Joe Biden.

PHOENIX — The 11 Arizona electors pledged to Joe Biden are set to cast their votes Monday, Dec. 14, even as yet another court hearing is set in a bid to invalidate what they’re doing, and as lawmakers hold a hearing into how the Nov. 3 election was conducted.

Also different this year: There won’t be any live audience as the electors vote.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has asked the media not to disclose the location of the event because of security concerns. There has been heightened tension around the election, with supporters of President Trump engaged in multiple protests and even what some commentators have suggested might be a call to violence.

Also, the 11 electors — their names are public because they appeared on the ballot adjacent to that of Biden — have been asked to limit whom they invite, said Hobbs’ aide Murphy Hebert.

The public will, however, be able to watch a livestream of the event at facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs/live at 10 a.m.

It isn’t just Hobbs who is limiting attendance at an election-related event Monday.

The state’s Senate Judiciary Committee convenes at 9 a.m. to hear testimony from Maricopa County election officials and the Elections Integrity Unit of the Attorney General’s Office.

This event is taking place entirely online, at least in part amid concerns about COVID-19. In fact, both the House and Senate were entirely shuttered this past week after several lawmakers were exposed to presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani at a prior forum; Giuliani later tested positive for the virus.

The Judiciary Committee meeting also will be available online, at azleg.gov. To watch, click on the link for the Senate, then the “live proceedings” button, and finally select Senate Hearing Room 1 from the available options.

Also Monday, Pinal County resident Staci Burk will be in court in her bid to challenge the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Burk, representing herself, claims to have information proving fraud and misconduct in how the election was conducted.

She wants Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin White to invalidate the results, even if the court hearing is occurring after the electors actually cast their ballots.

Burk contends, as have others who have been unsuccessful in voiding the results, that they can argue the case right up until Jan. 6 when Congress meets to tally the votes cast by electors from all the states.

On Friday, attorney Roopali Desai asked White to throw out the case entirely. She said that while Burk is alleging fraud, “she fails to allege sufficient facts to support these vague conclusions, let alone that any alleged misconduct would affect the results or at least tender it uncertain.”

Burk countered that she has witnesses and that she hopes to use a trial — if White doesn’t throw the case out — to get the evidence. But Desai told the judge she can’t legally do that.

“This is not a fishing expedition for her to learn more about whatever claims or grievances she has,” Desai said.

Burk said she is entitled to the information.

White deferred any ruling on whether Burk gets to demand certain records and information.

