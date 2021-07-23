Arizona's governor disses 'the lockdown lobby' as COVID cases rise

Instead, it should remain a personal option, Karamargin said.

"Any Arizonan can wear a mask if they choose,'' including students in schools, he said.

For Ducey, exhibit No. 1 is Christ. She said her two youngest children, both younger than 12 and unable to be vaccinated, are back in school but under her directive to wear masks while they are there.

Christ said she gives the same advice to others.

"If you are unvaccinated, we recommend you wear a mask whenever you are with people that you don't live with,'' she said.

People need to do a self-assessment of their risk, whether they are vaccinated or not, she added.

"Is this an event that you should go to? Are there lots of people? Is it indoors? Do you know their vaccination status?'' Christ asked. "And, if not, you should wear a mask whether you're vaccinated or unvaccinated.''

She said she isn't sure mandates really make a difference.

"You watch what happens in other states,'' she said. "A lot of the states are experiencing the same thing that we are, whether they have mask mandates or not.''