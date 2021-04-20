Arizona's governor sending National Guard troops to border with Mexico

Declaring an emergency, Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he is going to put 250 Arizona National Guard soldiers along the state's border with Mexico.

The governor's office said the troops will be there to help provide support for state and local law enforcement "as the nation experiences a rapid increase in apprehensions and migrant children in federal custody.''

Ducey intends to provide up to $25 million in initial state funding.

"The situation in our border communities is just as bad — if not worse — than the coverage we've been seeing,'' the Republican governor said in a prepared statement.

"It's become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that,'' Ducey said. "Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn't look like they are going to act any time soon.''

Duceyr, who has taken a prime role among Republican governors in attacking the Biden administration, said if it won't act "then we will.''

According to Ducey, the soldiers will assist with medical operations in detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, monitor and collect data from public safety cameras, and analyze satellite imagery for current trends in smuggling corridors.