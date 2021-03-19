Arizona's governor visits border, declares crisis and blames Biden, Democrats

More to the point, at least politically, Scott said those House-passed bills are going nowhere in the Senate. While the Democrats control 50 seats — plus the vice president to break a tie — most legislation needs 60 votes to clear any threat of a filibuster. Scott said GOP senators have proposed legislation to deal with security, only to find it swatted down by Democrats.

“The Democrats don’t want to do anything,” Scott said. He said the result is the House approving measures without Republican support knowing that makes them effectively dead on arrival in the Senate.

“They want to leave immigration out there as an issue,” he said of the Democrats. “They do not want to solve the problem.”

Ducey denied that the all-Republican event at the border was little more than a political photo opportunity to bash the Biden administration.

He said the trip also included conversations with border officials, Douglas Mayor Don Huish and ranchers in an effort to find the facts.

“And the facts are, this needs attention from Washington, D.C.,” he said.

In addition to Scott, Ducey also invited several legislative Republicans and the Republican sheriff of Cochise County, Mark Dannels, to the fence-side event.