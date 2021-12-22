Arizona's nearly approved legislative map appears to give Republicans an edge

"When you honor the VRA and you take out what is a huge proportion of the Democratic population because it happens to align with those minority interests, we're left with a state that is so disproportionately R-leaning,'' Neuberg said.

There were several flashpoints.

One is dividing up Flagstaff, putting part of it into Legislative District 7, which runs into Snowflake and Payson and then all the way down into southern Pinal County. The balance would be in LD6, the district dominated by the Navajo Nation.

Lerner said Flagstaff should instead be united, and in a district with the Verde Valley. There was testimony from residents of that area who said they were more interested in being in a district that includes Flagstaff. That's the way it has been for the past decade.

But uniting Flagstaff into a single district, separate from LD6, would have had ripple effects.

It would have required LD6 to pick up area from elsewhere to meet legal requirements that all districts have roughly equal populations.

That "elsewhere'' would be communities in the White Mountains. And that was unacceptable to the Republicans on the commission.