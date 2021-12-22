Arizona's new legislative map appears to give Republicans an edge

Neuberg has not disputed that, but said it has to do with a "fundamental difference that we have in terms of interpreting our constitutional mandate.''

That includes Neuberg's argument that while the panel is required to create as many politically competitive districts as possible, that is only to the extent that it does not interfere with other guidelines including following political and geographic boundaries as well as what she interprets as "communities of interest.''

That explanation didn't wash with Lerner.

She pointed specifically to how draft maps sought to create a legislative district that encompassed the Tucson suburban communities of Marana, Oro Valley and Casas Adobes. As crafted, that would have been a politically competitive district. She said it kept the district within specific school districts, reflecting the requirement for honoring communities of interest.

But what emerged in the final map as Legislative District 17 excluded Casas Adobes and instead extended a line around the Catalina Mountains to pick up Republican areas of east Tucson and Tanque Verde.