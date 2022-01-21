Arizona's rural areas, primary-care needs hit hardest by doctor shortage

The UA researchers found the ratio of doctors providing care to patients in Arizona to be similar, however: 236 doctors per 100,000 residents compared to the AAMC finding of 231 per 100,000.

An additional challenge for Arizona is that federal funding for postgraduate medical training, commonly called residency spots, was capped in 1997 and there are not enough subsidized residency positions here now, Derksen said. As a result, many Arizona medical school graduates leave the state for their residency and then don't come back.

Arizona's situation is similar to what’s happening in California, Olds said, explaining that there’s a surplus of doctors in the cities and a serious deficit in rural areas.

“Some areas of Los Angeles have twice as many doctors as they need,” he said. One of the key answers, he said, is to recruit prospective doctors from underserved areas.

“You have to find a way to find more people who are born and raised in the physician shortage areas,” he said. The work needs to be done in those high schools and colleges, to get them excited to go into medicine, he said.

Derksen agrees, and wants to see more diversity in the state's medical programs.