Arizona's schools are free to mandate masks while state challenges court ruling

"The budgets that I've signed have had some customary practices," Ducey said. "And this was one of them."

In the meantime, the ban on mask mandates remains unenforceable. And several school districts that had been waiting for the ruling have since decided to keep their bans in place.

In seeking Supreme Court intervention, Brnovich argued that Cooper's order "constitutes irreparable harm to the state and the public interest."

"It is well established that a state suffers irreparable injury whenever an enactment of its people or their representatives is enjoined," he wrote. "The (trial) court's ruling and judgment, which declares multiple provisions of duly-enacted state law unconstitutional, alters the delicate balance between the elected branches of government and the state."

But Cooper cited a constitutional provision that every legislative act "shall embrace but one subject and matters property connected therewith, which subject shall be expressed in the title." More to the point, Cooper noted that the constitution says anything in a bill that is not reflected in the title those provisions "shall be void."

What lawmakers approved, she said, were four bills with general titles about appropriations and budget procedures.