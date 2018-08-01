Tucson Police Department

An armed man was shot to death early Wednesday after a long standoff with police at a house on Tucson’s southeast side.

The man had barricaded himself inside the house in the 6100 block of South Earp Wash Lane, near East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way. Shots were reportedly fired from inside the home prior to police arriving, The Associated Press reports.

Neighboring homes were evacuated and police negotiators tried to convince the man to surrender, police said.

When the man exited the home, he was holding two guns, The Associated Press says. 

No officers were injured, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

No further details have been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1