Army Corps of Engineers tours Tucson Convention Center, vacant hospital for possible care sites

Representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers were in Tucson last Friday to evaluate two locations that could potentially be used as alternate care facilities should the state see an extreme surge of hospitalizations as a result of the coronavirus.

Mechanical, electric and environmental engineers were among the officials who looked at the Tucson Convention Center and vacant Tucson Heart Hospital, evaluating everything from their roofs to air-conditioning systems to mechanical rooms.

The tours were done to assess the “highest level of care the facilities could support,” according to Dave Palmer, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers, who said he could not reveal specifics of reports that were completed this week and sent to state and federal partners.

“We just assessed what this situation was,” Palmer said. “Those final decisions of what a facility can be used for — or will be used for — will be made at the state and federal level.”

State officials have tasked the Corps with traveling across Arizona to look at sites that could potentially serve as alternate care facilities in an effort to help offset what they’ve described as a shortage of “thousands of beds” in a worst-case pandemic scenario.

It’s up to the state to decide whether to use the facilities for COVID-19 patients, or to just ease the burden of normal daily hospital patients, Palmer said.

The Corps has looked at more than a dozen sites, including athletic facilities, empty hospitals and community centers in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation.