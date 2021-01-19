Army Corps reverses pledge to consult with tribes over Rosemont Mine authority

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has pulled back from a previous pledge to consult with three Arizona tribes before deciding whether to abandon its authority over the Rosemont Mine site southeast of Tucson.

The decision could lead to removal of a significant legal hurdle for the proposed mine.

Moreover, as part of the early January decision, the Corps said it also will not consult with any tribe in the United States in deciding if the agency has authority to regulate a company’s discharges into washes.

The action reverses a Corps pledge to three Arizona tribes in early December that it would get their input on whether to continue or revoke its jurisdiction over about 100 acres of washes and creeks leading from the Rosemont site. The Corps has claimed jurisdiction over the mine site for more than a decade, which led to the mine’s need to get a federal Clean Water Act permit to start construction.

Abandoning Corps authority would mean Hudbay Minerals Inc. would no longer need the Clean Water Act permit to start construction on the $2 billion open-pit copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains.