Army walks back Trump-era ban on consultations with tribes over wash regulation

Three Arizona tribes requested to be consulted last fall on whether the Army Corps would continue asserting its authority over the Rosemont Mine sites’ washes, as it had done for a decade. The tribes are the Tohono O’odham, the Pascua-Yaqui and the Hopi.

The Corps was reviewing that issue because of new federal regulations that removed its authority over development along ephemeral streams — which run only after major storms and comprise the vast majority of washes on the mine site. The Corps first agreed in mid-December to the tribes’ request, then withdrew that pledge in January following James’ memo.

The new Army memo said nothing about Rosemont. Stacey Jensen, an official in the Army’s assistant secretary for civil works’ office, did not return two emails from the Star asking if the Army Corps would now consult with the tribes and reopen the Rosemont issue.

Jensen, assistant for regulatory and tribal affairs in the office, was quoted last week by E&E News, a national environmental wire service, that the agency is still determining how the policy reversal applies to the Rosemont Mine.