Jeremy Gunderson, 31, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after his arrest by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, a police news release said. He was booked into the Pima County jail.
About 7 p.m. June 27, officers found Robert Ritchie, 62, dead in the backyard of a house in the 3900 block of East Kleindale Road, near North Alvernon Way and Fort Lowell Road.
The cause of death has not been released, but officers determined Ritchie had "signs of trauma."
No further information about the homicide was released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shot 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1