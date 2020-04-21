Arrest made in vandalism case at St. Augustine Cathedral

A rock-throwing vandal damaged stained glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral on Monday evening, officials with the Catholic diocese said.
Police said Tuesday that a 57-year-old man, Steven Henry Trejo, has been arrested in connection with the vandalism. He was booked into the Pima County jail on vandalism charges.
The diocese said earlier that the same person is believed to have broke windows at the nearby Marist Apartments, located at the back of Cathedral Square, 192 S. Stone Ave.
In addition, windows of three cars parked in the apartment parking lot, and the Foundation for Senior Living van were broken into.
Diocesan officials are trying to estimate the damage to the stained glass windows at the 123-year-old cathedral.
The windows damaged were on the south and north sides of the cathedral. Th windows are protect by a Plexiglass exterior but the rocks smashed holes in the windows that were about 8 to 12 inches in circumference, said John Shaheen, director of property and insurance for the Diocese of Tucson.
Nearly all of the windows in the cathedral were made in 1897, the same year the cathedral was built. Shaheen said that parts of the large windows are finely detailed and include a uniquely patterned glass that will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.