2 arrested after PCSD deputies find stolen car, fake IDs and methamphetamine

Deputies arrested two people after officials found a stolen car, fraudulent IDs and more than 16 grams of methamphetamine, officials say.
About 9 a.m. Dec. 12, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Express van, from the 4200 block of North Pocito Place, near West Wetmore and North Romero roads.
A few days later on Dec. 16, deputies were near the 4900 block of North Matthews Avenue, near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Ruthrauff Road, when they spotted the van parked at a home.
Deputies recovered the van and fake IDs. Methamphetamine was also confiscated, according to a news release from PCSD.
Mark Whitwell, 27, was arrested and faces a charge for possession of dangerous drugs. Autumn Mendivil, 46, was arrested and faces charges including false reporting to law enforcement and taking the identity of another person.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.