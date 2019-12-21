2 arrested in connection with homicide of 17-year-old and separate shooting that injured man

Two suspects have been identified in connection with the November shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, officials say.

Jonathan O. Gallardo, 17, and Jose Manuel Aguirre, 22, were arrested and booked into the Pima County jail.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 N. Wilmot Rd., near East Pima Street. Upon arrival, officers found David Ruggiero, 17, in the parking lot with gunshot trauma, according to a news release from Tucson police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.