2 arrested in connection with homicide of 17-year-old and separate shooting that injured man

Two suspects have been identified in connection with the November shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, officials say.
Jonathan O. Gallardo, 17, and Jose Manuel Aguirre, 22, were arrested and booked into the Pima County jail.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 N. Wilmot Rd., near East Pima Street. Upon arrival, officers found David Ruggiero, 17, in the parking lot with gunshot trauma, according to a news release from Tucson police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gallardo and Aguirre were also identified as suspects in a separate shooting that happened later that day in the parking lot of 2470 N. Campbell Ave., near East Grant Road, police said.
In that shooting, a man was shot following an altercation. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, which have since been listed as non-life threatening.
On Dec. 6, Aguirre was located and arrested. On Dec. 16, Gallardo was located and arrested. Both face charges including first degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses, police said.
