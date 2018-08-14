lights and sirens

Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of auto thefts and burglaries across the Tucson area, officials say.

Officials are investigating more than 50 different burglary and auto theft incidents throughout Pima County, says Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. The thefts centered around businesses and construction sites.

Multiple search warrants were issued at different locations today, which led up to the three arrests, Dugan said. It is unknown at this time if more people are involved.

The Tucson Police Department is working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department in this case. 

No further information has been released Tuesday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott