Arriving home during COVID-19

First Week of self quarantine.
March 15 2020
I arrived back from abroad with a cold, no fever. Self quarantined for precaution. No big deal. I am used to working from home and am often alone.
My daughter with boyfriend deliver bags of food. We blow kisses and chat from afar.
Second Week March 22
Still no toilet paper in the USA.
What would Freud say?
In the garden birds chirp. Butterflies swing by oblivious to us.
The air has changed taking with it my sense of time.
Finally, I learn to make my mother's
Hollandaise sauce.
As I stir i sing, not just to prove my lungs are healthy.
Third Week April 3
Virus has multiplied world wide.
A friend makes me a mask. The postman thanks me, waving. Solidarity! The whole world is sick together. What can we learn from this?
