Art exhibit on Tumamoc Hill invites visitors to wax poetic about climate change

“By looking backward and forward simultaneously, we hope to provide new ways for people to see the changing weather in Tucson and around the world,” said project lead Jonathon Keats in a written statement. “In order to counter complacency about climate change, we need to be sensitive to shifting baselines."

Wilder added that Tumamoc Hill is the "ideal place to make these observations through space and time" because it draws so many regular visitors.

Two of the slate tablets are in English, one is in Spanish and the one at the top of the hill is in O’odham. The proverb prompts on the tablets were written by Keats and local poets Raquel Gutiérrez and Ofelia Zepeda.

Wilder said Tumamoc's team of volunteer docents will help keep the slates clean and stocked with chalk while policing them for graffiti and inappropriate language.

He is hoping the project will generate some unexpected entries beyond what he called "the fear-based response" to change. He said he wants to hear from people who are "looking for the beauty in it, too."