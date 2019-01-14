What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Cindy Robertson.
Nominated by: Elizabeth Bollinger.
Why: For her work with at-risk youth. Robertson volunteers each week at the Boys & Girls Club to teach youth about art and self-expression. What started as an hour a week has now turned into 10-20 hours volunteering with at-risk youth. The young people love “Miss Cindy” and turn to her for advice, support and love, wrote Bollinger in her nomination letter. She knows them each by name and they trust her. “Many things change in these kids’ lives, but the constant of having ‘Miss Cindy’ in the art room teaching is a constant they look forward to,” Bollinger wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.