As airlines suffer, arrivals increase at airpark storage yard north of Tucson

Things are starting to get crowded at one of the world’s largest parking lots for idle airliners, just outside of Marana.

As of Monday, 268 aircraft were sitting in storage at Pinal Airpark, where several major carriers have been sending the unused portions of their fleets to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. That’s one of the highest totals ever at the commercial maintenance and storage operation 30 miles northwest of Tucson.

Roughly 175 of those planes probably wouldn’t be there if not for the coronavirus outbreak and its crushing impact on air travel worldwide, said Jim Petty, airport manager for Pinal County.

In the past two weeks alone, JetBlue has sent more than 80 airliners to the desert. Only seven of those aircraft have since flown back out, according to the air traffic website FlightAware.

The airpark can probably hold another 100 planes, depending on how big they are, Petty said. Workers have been clearing new areas in recent days to accommodate even more arrivals.

“The balloon isn’t ready to pop yet, but it’s getting pretty big,” he said. “We can still push it. Until every square inch is used, it’s not full.”

The surge in flights to the airpark began about a month ago, as travel restrictions and plummeting demand prompted carriers to slash service on many international routes.

Steep cuts to domestic air travel soon followed, sending smaller jetliners to join the wide-body aircraft typically used for long-haul flights.

Many of the aircraft early on came from Delta Air Lines. JetBlue has accounted for most of the arrivals this month, though Air Canada and its low-cost subsidiary, Rouge, have sent about 30 aircraft to the parking lot in Pinal County.