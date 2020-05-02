As coronavirus school closures continue, scores of Tucson children have fallen off the radar

Since the coronavirus shuttered Arizona schools seven weeks ago, scores of Tucson children have fallen off the radar, despite attempts by concerned educators to connect.

Educators’ inability to reach children even once since the closures went into effect raises concerns not only about academic achievement, but also about safety and social-emotional well-being.

While Tucson-area school districts acknowledge that some kids have gone missing in action, most don’t have an exact count and are just now working to track that data.

Many more children have not been consistently engaged in remote learning.

Finding and engaging kids has primarily fallen to individual teachers and schools. Out of Tucson’s nine major school districts, only Sunnyside and Sahuarita have collected districtwide numbers on the students who are missing.

Tucson’s largest school district, TUSD, has not reached all of its students since remote learning began. Tucson Unified, which serves about 44,000 students, is beginning to gather data on how many are unaccounted for, says spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart.

Sahuarita School District hasn’t been able to find 33 students, despite a continuous effort by staff and teachers to reach students and families.

Sunnyside, Tucson’s second-largest district at about 15,400 students, has 17 students they haven’t connected with at all. Several educators in the district say having a one-to-one program, with each fourth- through 12th-grader issued a laptop years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, may have helped achieve such a high contact rate, suggesting students vanishing may be tied to an inability to get online.