As COVID-19 surges, UA faculty call for flexible online teaching options

ICU beds

filling up

But for some of the approximately 3,000 faculty members working at the UA, those efforts are not enough because, according to the letter, “Many who were prepared for pre-delta disease levels and are now returning to face-to-face teaching find themselves exposed to heightened risk.”

A memo from the provost’s office sent to faculty shortly before the semester started emphasized that “instruction must be delivered in the modality students selected when they signed up for classes. Individual faculty members are not permitted to change the delivery mode of their class.”

At a news conference Monday, Robbins, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said the university has not established an exact threshold of new cases that would prompt it to reevaluate offering the majority of classes in person.

“We’ll follow the cases as we did last year,” he said. “The things that we’ve always used as the bellwether for how things would change is if our isolation dorms become overwhelmed. If the local hospitals don’t have any ICU beds — and we’re very, very close to that with the hospitals.”