As Tucson rents rise, hundreds of federal housing vouchers go unused

There are currently 5,534 vouchers allocated from HUD for the city of Tucson. Of those, 4,759 are being used, which is about 86% capacity.

“Right now,” Morales said, “our goal is to get to 100%.”

Compounding Tucson’s housing problem: over the last year, the cost for a rental unit in Tucson increased an average of $53 per month, with some rent increases in the hundreds. Some property owners who were taking Section 8 have stopped doing so.

Prices have been going up for a while. In 2014, for example, the average monthly rent in Tucson was just under $640. By the first quarter of 2019, it had jumped to just below $800. By the third quarter of last year, according to Picor Commercial Real Estate Services’ data, it was up to $820.

Struggle for housing

Nationwide, about 1 in 3 people who use a Section 8 voucher are challenged by a disability. That often compounds the difficulty in finding a place to live.

Tucson resident Chuck Laya hasn’t used the federal assistance before, but that could change in upcoming weeks.

Laya, 56, is determined to remain independent, even in the face of homelessness on what were some of Tucson’s coldest nights this year.