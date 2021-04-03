As Tucson schools work to get students back on track, funding falls short

Tucson school districts are spending millions to get kids back on track after a year of remote learning, but not all of them know how they’re going to pay for the remediation strategies that are needed.

Arizona’s K-12 allocation from the third COVID-19 stimulus package — the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March — is $2.5 billion, with about $645.5 million to address learning loss.

Pima County’s nine major school districts have already received $158 million from the first two rounds of stimulus funding, and the Arizona Department of Education expects to calculate allocations from the latest round in the next few weeks, with those allocations likely totaling more than twice what school districts received in the second round of funding.

But even as school districts estimate what they’ll get from the third round of stimulus funding, some say they don’t have enough for the remediation efforts students need because the way the funding was distributed leaves huge disparities in how much different districts received per student.

From the second stimulus package, TUSD received about $1,800 per student while Tanque Verde only received about $86 per student.