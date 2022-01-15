As virus cases set records, hospitals let staff with COVID work

It's too soon to know just how deadly the current wave of COVID-19 cases will be since death data lags behind data on cases and hospitalizations by several weeks.

However, Arizona's cumulative COVID-19 death rate, which is calculated from Jan. 21, 2020, is the second highest among any other state in the nation, with 343 deaths per 100,000 people. Mississippi has the highest rate, with 355 deaths per 100,000, according to data published by the CDC.

"What we have been told to expect is here. What happened in South Africa, Western Europe, the East Coast is now happening here. What we're going to see is a rapid escalation. Cases probably top out somewhere around 2,500 cases per 100,000 residents," Gerald said. "I'm still thinking a peak is very likely almost certainly before the end of the month."

Arizona had about 1,500 cases per 100,000 people in the first week of January, according to data from the ADHS.

Gerald said that it seems enough people over the age of 50 have been fully vaccinated in Pima County to keep the hospitals from imploding.

"We could have done better," he said. "But it looks like we may have done just well enough to, once again, eke by."

Contact reporter Alex Devoid at adevoid@tucson.com or 573-4417. On Twitter: @DevoidAlex

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.