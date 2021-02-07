Ash Wednesday in Tucson will have ashes, but not much else will be familiar

Like nearly everything else since the arrival of Covid-19, Ash Wednesday will be very different this year.

Instead of getting a cross of ashes on their forehead during an indoor mass, Tucson Roman Catholics will go outside and a masked priest will sprinkle ashes over their head, no human contact allowed. Some parishes may do this at a certain time, others throughout the day.

Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson is reminding parishioners that “Ash Wednesday is not a Holy Day of Obligation.” But he recognized its an important beginning to Lent.

In a recently published letter titled “Ash Wednesday Protocols,” Weisenburger listed his recommendations for COVID-19 precautions on Ash Wednesday.

“The ashes are to be blessed by the priest and then may simply be sprinkled over the heads of the faithful, preventing physical touch,” the letter says.

Weisenburger also suggests alternative application ideas, like handing out individual cotton balls or Q-tips, and allowing priests, deacons, or lay ministers to distribute them in parking lot throughout the day to keep people distanced.

“I believe that a live-streamed and/or recorded Mass on Ash Wednesday, for those who do not ordinarily provide such, would be most important for our people,” Weisenburger said.

