Arizona Department of Transportation

Eastbound Interstate 10 north of Tucson near Eloy was closed about three hours due to an asphalt spill Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi dropped close to 40,000 pounds of an asphalt-mud mix at around 3 p.m. Crews reopened the road shortly after 6 p.m., ADOT said.

As of 6:15 p.m., traffic near milepost 208 is backed up for several miles and motorists should expect delays. 

Westbound traffic is unaffected, ADOT said.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott