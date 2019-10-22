PHOENIX — Arizona needs some sort of law or procedure to oust elected county officials as necessary, Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday.
Ducey repeated his call for Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen to resign after his arrest stemming from his operation of an international adoption business.
Petersen faces charges in Arizona of defrauding the state by having pregnant women who were willing to give up their babies flown from the Marshall Islands to Arizona and then enrolling them in the state’s Medicaid program. There are similar charges pending in Arkansas and Utah as well as federal charges of human smuggling.
He remains in federal custody, meaning he has not been to his county office since the indictments were announced earlier this month.
“The people’s business, of course, needs to be done,” Ducey said.
There is a state law that allows county supervisors to suspend an assessor of treasurer for “defalcation or neglect of duty.” The former refers to misappropriation of funds, which is not an issue; the latter could be a factor if Petersen does not show up at work.
Even that law, however, has limits, the most notable being that any suspension can last only 120 days unless there is a move to remove that person based on a criminal conviction.
There are remedies in law when the person at the center of a probe is a state official. That includes the ability of the Legislature to impeach the governor or any other statewide elected official as well as all Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Superior Court judges. Lawmakers themselves are subject to expulsion by their colleagues.
There is, however, no similar remedy for county elected officials.
“What happened to Paul Petersen is a real anomaly in terms of municipal government,” Ducey said. “There likely should be a remedy in the law to fix a situation like this.”
“I think there’s a couple of different ways to solve it,” he said. “It’s probably best done with some coordination between state, municipal and city people talking about what a remedy would be in this type of once-in-a-generation-type situation. But it is a situation we have to address.”
The governor did not specify what kind of actions he believed should trigger removal.
There already is one legal option: recall.
That’s what happened in 1994 when Pima County voters ousted Alan Lang in the middle of his four-year term amid various allegations, including a sharp increase in home valuations.
In the case of Petersen, however, recall appears not to be a realistic option. Given the time it would take to gather and verify the signatures, a recall election likely could not take place before the already scheduled August primary where the Republican assessor could be beaten by a challenger.