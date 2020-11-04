 Skip to main content
Associated Press calls Arizona for Biden; Trump says he will win even without Arizona
From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series
  • Updated

A polling place at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, the Associated Press reported after 1 a.m. with 98% of the state's votes counted.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, Biden had said he felt good about his chances in Arizona, among other remaining states to be called, and that's he's optimistic about winning the presidency.

President Trump, speaking early Wednesday morning, when only 80% of Arizona's votes had been counted, said "we have a lot of life" left in Arizona, where there are "a lot of votes out there we could get."

"And, we don't even need it," the president went on to say of Arizona, adding that "it would be nice" to win the state — "we want that to stay in play" — but added, "More importantly, we're winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount."

Fox News had called Arizona for Biden earlier Tuesday night. Here's what Politico reported:

"Fox News Channel is defending its decision late Tuesday to call Arizona's 11 electoral votes for Joe Biden amid criticism from President Donald Trump’s campaign that the decision was premature. The network was the first and only news organization to declare a winner in Arizona."

The state by the numbers at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday local time:

Electoral votes: 11

Precincts reporting so far: 98%

Joe Biden, D — 1,373,662 — 52%

Donald Trump, R, incumbent — 1,240,620 — 47%

Jo Jorgensen, Lib, — 35,152 — 1.3%

