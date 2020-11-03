Associated Press declares Mark Kelly winner over Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

It sounded like a victory speech, though he stopped just short of declaring victory.

“I’m confident that when the votes are counted we’re going to be successful in this mission,” Kelly said. “This is not about celebrating. This is about getting to work.”

He went on to thank his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, his daughters and his twin brother and fellow astronaut, Scott Kelly. He also thanked campaign staff, volunteers, supporters and donors, before launching into a stump speech of sorts that lasted about 15 minutes.

McSally campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg pushed back on AP's decision to call the race in a statement issued at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday.

“Hundreds of thousands of votes have still not been counted," Anderegg said. "Every Arizonan deserves to have their voice heard and vote counted. We continue to monitor returns. The voters of Arizona decide this election, not media outlets.”

If AP's projection holds up, Kelly could join fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Senate before the end of the year, under federal rules that call for a mid-term election winner to be seated as soon as the election results are certified in Arizona on Nov. 30.