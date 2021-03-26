At 74, this Tucson woman makes her presence known with activism for those in need

Since retirement in 2019, she’s continued to mentor social work interns and serve on the board for the Southside Worker Center. She’s chair of the YWCA board, moderator of the Presbyterian Church Presbytery de Cristo, lay pastor at a church in Sells, and organizer of a multiple-week Senior Pride program for the older LGBT community.

When she told a friend she was meeting for an interview for this article, the friend acted surprised. Really? You have time for an interview?

At that interview, double-masked and socially distanced, on a park bench near the Rillito, Ahumada mused about her life in retirement. She loved social work, and teaching is “a passion,” she said, but she is relieved to be freed up from the constraints of institutions.

“At heart,” she said, “I’m always a social worker,” but as a volunteer, “you get to do things on your schedule, and pick your projects.”

She gave careful thought to the arc of her life before she retired.

“This is my legacy period,” she said, for which she will be remembered, and during which she can relate what has come before with that which will follow.