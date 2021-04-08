At a midtown Tucson dirt lot, meals are served and community is built

For the past nine years, those in need of a meal have been able to find one every Thursday and Sunday at The Lot on 22nd.

No matter what the weather, people from the community like veterans, at-risk individuals, recent arrivals to Tucson, families or those without a home can receive dinner for two hours both days at The Lot, a plot of dirt next to a major traffic-heavy road in Tucson.

Joseph Duran, 44, has been coming to The Lot on and off for the past four years since he moved to Tucson from New Mexico.

“I woke up one day in a park downtown, and I see the palm and trees and I looked around and told everyone: ‘Hey, where am I at? Am I in heaven?’ And they say, ‘Welcome to Tucson!’” Duran said, sitting in his wheelchair after picking up food to go from The Lot on Sunday, March 28.

He found The Lot when he passed by one day and investigated what was going on.

“They said they give out free food to the ones who are in need and I said, ‘Oh cool,’” Duran said. “It has changed me a lot. Because before I was not liking Tucson, but they show love and they really don’t criticize nobody.”

Mark Bloom has been volunteering at The Lot for over five years and loves the informality of it all.