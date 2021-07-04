At Earth’s Healing, marijuana is a family business

"I was just helping out with the business really anywhere kind of trying to be moldable and flexible on, see where they could use me," she says.

Another of Puchi-Saavedra’s first six employees, William Elliott, was a close family friend prior to working at Earth's Healing.

Elliott, now Earth Healing’s chief operating officer, had just graduated from college and moved to Hawaii with his sister when he received a call from Puchi-Saavedra.

“I was not really into cannabis yet at that point,” Elliott says. “I didn’t know much about running a business either, but it seemed like a good opportunity. She (Puchi-Saavedra) said I took that leap of faith and it’s been a learning experience ever since.”

While Elliott said it’s been a long road for Earth’s Healing — going from one dispensary location to two, opening a new location and expanding the brand’s reach and dealing with the recent recreational marijuana rollout — it’s been a journey that’s worth it.

Although he’s been the COO from day one, Elliott says the biggest challenge has been how the company has kept growing, while continuing to maintain the same standards of patient and customer service.