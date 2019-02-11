What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Judy Huch.
Nominated by: Alan Wagmeister.
Why: For her work with the hearing impaired. Patients who can’t afford hearing aids can apply to get them, and in return they have to do volunteer community hours. “Dr. Huch helps people reconnect with the world and her gift gives back to Tucson as well,” Wagmeister wrote in his nomination letter.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.