Audiology business collecting hearing aids for Nogales children's clinic

The donated hearing aids will go to St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales.

Arizona Hearing Specialists is collecting hearing aids for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic and is asking the community to donate new or gently used hearing aids through the end of September.

All hearing aid donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be dropped off at any AHS location:

  • Northwest Tucson — 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Ventana and Foothills — 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, No. 200.
  • Green Valley — 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, No. 196.

St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic is a nonprofit, nondenominational health-care clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Its mission is to provide free, specialized medical care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment.

The AHS audiologists and staff volunteer their time and services monthly, which includes servicing donated hearing aids and fitting them for children in need. For more information about St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, please visit www.standrewsclinic.org

AHS is a private audiology practice in business since 1981.

