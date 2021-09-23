Audit draft report confirms Biden got more Arizona votes than Trump but questions if all were legal

"While it is possible for multiple individuals to share all these details, it is not common, and this list should be fully reviewed,'' it says.

Senate President Karen Fann, who hired Cyber Ninjas, said the draft report obtained by Capitol Media Services might not be the last word.

"We spent four hours on Zoom today,'' she said late Thursday, saying the team is "still working on the final report.''

But Fann did not dispute the key finding about the outcome of the races.

Official finding or not, Jack Sellers, who chairs the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, seized on the report to say that it exonerates the county's handling of the election.

"This means the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters,'' he said. "That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise.''

There is, however, more to come.

Capitol Media Services has learned that the presentation of the final report, set for 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in the state Senate chambers, will also include at least two findings of problems with the election returns found by others involved in the review.