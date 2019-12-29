Audit: Lack of oversight in Tucson school district put student safety at risk

Sunnyside provides board members with district credit cards to pay for allowable expenses like lodging and food while traveling on official business. Any unsupported expenses are to be repaid.

However, district officials said some board members regularly charged expenses while traveling without providing supporting documentation as required. In one case, Sunnyside was aware of unauthorized spending by a former board member who exceeded the daily maximum allowable meal reimbursement rate and did not provide a receipt. Auditors were also provided documentation of other unauthorized spending by the former board member for a total of $221, which hadn’t been repaid as of November. Another $267 in unauthorized spending was identified for a current board member, who also hadn’t reimbursed the district at the time.

The audit called for revoking credit card privileges, which is already established in district policy. However, board members were not required to sign a credit card user agreement that outlines the terms.

Sunnyside agreed to suspend credit card use until the debts were repaid in full, which the district says occurred for both the former and current board members on Dec. 20.

Sunnyside’s failure to have board members and staffers fill out agreements has resulted in a financial investigation, the audit said.