We’re on a roll. June and July were wetter and hotter than average. August was no exception.
Total rainfall last month reached 2.71 inches, 0.32 of an inch above the norm. August 2017 was nearly an inch drier, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The average monthly temperature of 86.5 degrees was also more than a full degree above average.
August started out hot: Tucson temps were above the norm for the first week and surpassed the average by 10 degrees on the 5th and 6th — when the monthly high topped out at 109.
Ten days reached triple digits. Luckily, we never broke 110.
Bouts of rain helped cool things off, keeping the average monthly temperature from reaching 2 degrees above normal like it had in June and July.
The daily average temperature dipped 4 degrees below normal on a few damp days.
Nearly a quarter of an inch fell on the 1st and again on the 7th. The 6th through the 11th saw a slew of showers across the city.
The 14th and the 24th brought nearly an inch of rain each day.
On the 22nd, hardly any rain fell at the airport, but a storm tore across the northwest side, knocking out power, uprooting trees and flooding streets and buildings. More than 2 inches of rain fell in the area that day, according to the
rainlog.org website.
There’s only one month left in the official monsoon — the season officially begins June 15 and ends Sept. 30 — and we need 0.20 of an inch to reach the average monsoon total of 6.08 inches.
“It’s a hit or miss for the last couple weeks of the season,” said Tucson NWS meteorologist Marc Singer.
This September is a month of transition, said University of Arizona climatologist Michael Crimmins. Tucson averages about 1.3 inches of rain in September, according to the NWS.
“There’s a hard edge to the moisture,” Crimmins said. As we transition out of the monsoon, that edge could continue sweeping back and forth across the region, drying things out or drawing in moisture.
“It will be a noisy transition on our way out,” Crimmins said, but compared to last year when things dried out in mid-August, “it will be more interesting.”
Cienega vs Cholla
Lightning stabs the night just to the east of the football field at Cholla High where monsoon storms with postponed the Chargers game with Cienega and all Friday, August 24, 2018, games. The Cholla/Cienega game was moved to Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cholla, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo vs. Tucson high school football
Despite threatening clouds overhead, Matthew Sanchez marches on with his brass contribution in the Tucson Marching 100 band just prior to a lightning delay at the Pueblo vs. Tucson high school football game at Tucson High Magnet School, 400 N. 2nd Ave., on Aug. 24, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Cholla
The onset of the rain drives the last fan to seek shelter from the storm, after earlier lightning strikes had driven the crowd for Cienega's game at Cholla High School to the safety of the school gym, Friday, August 24, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Johnny Romero fights the wind and rain to hold down a pop-up tent outside a friend's house in Menlo Park near Sentinel Peak on Aug. 22, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Some people just couldn't wait any longer as traffic was tied up for hours on Thornydale Rd. just south of Overton Rd. following a heavy rainstorm on August 22, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. Several washes run across a long stretch of Thornydale from Carter Farms north past Linda Vista Rd.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
A bolt strikes just north of downtown, part of one of dozens of localized monsoon storm cells that moved through the area dumping rain, winds and lightning, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
A bolt strikes just north of the University of Arizona, part of one of dozens of localized monsoon storm cells that moved through the area dumping rain, winds and lightning, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Uprooted Tree
One of the dozens of trees that were blown over at Sunset Point Wednesday August 22nd, 2018 by a powerful monsoon storm that uprooted dozens of full sized trees as hail and rain pelted the northwest near Cortaro Farms and Camino de Oesta.
Jim Davis
Fallen Tree
A red Mustang is covered by a fallen pine tree at Sunset Point Wednesday August 22nd, 2018 after the Northwest was hit by a powerful monsoon storm that uprooted dozens of full sized trees, broke off branches of other and peppered the area with hail.
Jim Davis
Clouds over "A" Mountain
People gather to watch a dramatic sunset as clouds roll in over the Tucson Mountains on August 20, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Clouds over "A" Mountain
People gather to watch a dramatic sunset as clouds roll in over the Tucson Mountains on August 20, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Clouds over Tucson
Clouds swirl across the city and the Santa Catalina Mountains during a dramatic sunset over Tucson on August 20, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Monsoon clouds color the sky around the sun as it sets behind Brown Mountain in Tucson Mountain Park, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
The setting sun has just enough left to spark a rainbow in monsoon clouds high over the Tucson Mountains , Wednesday, August 15, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
A bolt hits in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson as monsoon storms surround the valley on August 7, 2018.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Oro Valley
Pusche Ridge
By frank worth
Lightning U of A 8-11-18
Welcome to Tucson students.
By Robert Kerry
Pusch Ridge Oro Valley
Clouds over the mountain
By frank worth
Lightning at Night
Storm over Tucson 8/1/18
By Mark Brandwein
Zap!
Lightning, downtown Tucson.
By Robert Kerry
Monsoon Sky
Monsoon storm moving in over the Catalinas
By Mary Fjelstad
Fire Sky
Monsoon sky at Stone Canyon Club
By janey r
Pretty in Pink
Oro Valley sky
By janey r
Hot Weather
With the help of Jaleesa Lopez, 10, far right, his sister, Orlando Celaya, 1, sprays his brother, Marsaleno Oliver, 7, while cooling off in the splash pad at Catalina Park on July 23, 2018. Jessica Lopez, their mother, said the air-conditioning in the house broke down and she brought her kids to the splash pad to cool off as the outdoor temperature soared beyond 105-degrees.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson monsoon sunset
A young couple takes in monsoonal cloud sunset over the Tucson Mountains as they endure gusty updrafts at a lookout on Sentinel Peak on July 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Monsoon 2018 takes a breath, things kind of quiet on the weather front just after sunset over the Father Kino statue at Kino and 15th St., Wednesday July 11, 2018, South Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Clouds put on a show today with a variety of ever-changing shifting, rolling and scattering on July 18, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Clouds put on a show today with a variety of ever-changing shifting, rolling and scattering on July 18, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A flood area sign lays in monsoon rain runoff on South Plumer Avenue in midtown on July 12, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
While monsoon storm clouds build over the Santa Catalina mountains, workers assemble a new crane on-site for construction on The Mark student housing near Broadway Boulevard and Park Avenue on July 10, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. A fire crippled one existing crane and damaged a second, larger one.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
Justin Grob, 16, goes for a jaunt in the monsoon rain runoff along South Plumer Avenue in midtown on July 12, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A motorists decides better of it by turning around at the Arroyo Chico Wash along South Plumer Avenue in midtown on July 12, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A City of Tucson worker stands a flood area sign at the Arroyo Chico Wash and South Plumer Avenue in midtown on July 12, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A motorist takes their chances by sending the rushing Arroyo Chico Wash at Plumer Avenue after an afternoon monsoon storm in midtown on July 12, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Droplets invert the image of a saguaro at Saguaro National Park East along Freeman road during a monsoon storm, Tuesday July 10, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson monsoon
Lightning and Ocotillo meet as a late evening storm moves across Oro Valley towards the Tucson Mountains on July 8, 2018 north of Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Union Pacific train derailment on the east side of I-10 just north of Twin Peaks Road in Marana on July 10, 2018.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
Vehicles negotiate the water flooding down the washes and sides of Thornydale Rd between Cortaro Rd. and Hardy Rd following a monsoon storm that swept down the westside of Oro Valley and Tucson, AZ on July 10, 2018 .
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Union Pacific train derailment on the east side of I-10 just north of Twin Peaks Road in Marana on July 10, 2018.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
Motorists are met with driving rain West Ina Road near La Cholla Blvd. on July 10, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Strong monsoon storms pummeled the northwest side.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
Two men carry on their conversation under a ramada as a monsoon cell opens up around them near 6th Avenue and Bilby Road on July 5 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2018
A highly localized downpour in the foothills of Santa Catalinas just north of downtown as several small but intense cells dropped rain and high winds on the area during the first monsoon storm of the season, Wednesday July 5, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sculpture on overpass
Tucson Dept. of Transportation workers examine a large light sculpture that fell onto the southbound lanes of the Kino Overpass at 22nd Street during monsoon activity on July 5, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
Motorists encounter the season's first monsoon rainfall near Nogales Highway and Los Reales Road on Tucson's southside on July 5 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A monsoon storm cell brings rain to Tucson's southside, seen here at Super Carniceria y Pescaderia "El Ranchito" near 6th Avenue and Bilby Road on July 5 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Hot Tucson
Mike Livermore lowers his two-year-old grandson Michael Baker for a brief cooling-off in the stream near the Reid Park pond on July 5 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year in Tucson.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A monsoon rain cell drops somewhere in Tucson, as seen from near 36th Street and Kino Parkway on July 5, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2018
A pedestrian sprints through monsoon rainfall on Park Ave. near Irvington Road, Tucson, on July 5, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Sculpture on overpass
Tucson Dept. of Transportation workers examine a large light sculpture that fell onto the southbound lanes of the Kino Overpass at 22nd Street during monsoon activity on July 5, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Sculpture on overpass
Tucson Dept. of Transportation workers examine a large light sculpture that fell onto the southbound lanes of the Kino Overpass at 22nd Street during monsoon activity on July 5, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Sculpture on overpass
A large light sculpture that decorates the Kino Overpass at 22nd Street fell into the southbound lanes during monsoon activity on July 5, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Contact Mikayla Mace at
mmace@tucson.com or 573-4158.