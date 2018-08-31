The October 1983 flood was the largest flood of record in the Tucson area. Between 6 ½ to 7 ½ inches of rain fell across the area in five days…

Weekend weather

Some rain might fall on the long holiday weekend, but the chances are low, according to the National Weather Service office in Tucson. Highs all three days will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday — Partly cloudy skies with slight chance of rain.

Sunday — Partly cloudy with a chance of rain; better chance for rain in the evening.

Monday — Partly cloudy with a chance of rain.