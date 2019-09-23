Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue is offering a golden opportunity to save rescue dogs while meeting an award-winning author.
The all-volunteer nonprofit said David Rosenfelt, the Edgar-nonimated and Shamus-award-winning author of more than 20 books, will be the featured speaker at Golden Tales, a Fundraiser for Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue on Oct. 1. (See box)
Rosenfelt will also be signing copies of “Bark of Night” and “Dachshund Through the Snow,” his latest books in the Andy Carpenter legal thriller series featuring a lawyer who cracks cases with Tara, his golden retriever.
“We are just thrilled. David came in 2015 and everyone loved hearing his stories. He is so humorous and down-to-earth and he will be sharing stories about his life writing books and movies and living with 24 rescue dogs in Maine. We are so grateful for his generosity and commitment to rescue dogs,” said Joyce Sanford, president of the group.
Funds raised at the event will go directly toward veterinarian bills and other expenses for the 50 dogs rescued annually by the organization, which accepts golden retrievers from shelters and people throughout Southern Arizona.
“About 86% of all the money we bring in goes to veterinarians. Lots of the dogs that we rescue haven’t been to the vet for years or have been hit by a car or have bad hips or other problems. We have been fortunate that we have never had to say, ‘No, we can’t fix a dog.’ If a dog needs something, we find a way to pay for it,” said Sanford.
For the 85 volunteers who support the organization and the 400 or so members who support the rescues, the effort is more than a mission: It is a passion.
“Each breed of dog has its own quirks and health issues and by specializing in goldens, we understand them better. Goldens are just very special dogs. They are big, goofy dogs that never grow up. Once you have had one, you don’t want anything else,” Sanford said.