If you go

Golden Tales, a Fundraiser for Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Where: Arizona Wine Collective in St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $75 per person.

Festivities include wine tasting and catered food; a 2020 Southern Arizona Gold Retriever Rescue Calendar featuring rescue dogs; and a program featuring keynote speaker author David Rosenfelt. The evening will also include a silent auction featuring original art, gift certificates to local restaurants, jewelry and more.

For tickets or more information, visit southern-az-golden-retriever-rescue.org or call Joyce Sanford at 548-8759.