How to register

Loving Spirit Inc., a nonprofit founded in 2015 in Estes Park, Colo., will hold a two-day workshop to help participants deal with grief and loss.

The free event is in conjunction with United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona's end-of-life care partnership.

Attendees must commit to both April 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Way offices at 330 N. Commerce Park Loop, just west of downtown.

To register go to lovingspirit.info/workshops