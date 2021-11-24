Author writes children's book on life of Raul Castro, first Latino governor of Arizona

“When everyone respects each other and knows that we are more the same than we are different, and that we can learn from others’ differences, we will have a more beautiful and more peaceful world to live in,” wrote Castro.

Castro was born in Cananea, Sonora, in 1916 and when he was young he moved with his family to Pirtleville, a small mining community near Douglas. His father, a miner, died in 1929 during the Depression. His mother had numerous children and she worked as a midwife and healer, or curandera, to support her family. He was 12 years old when his father died. He worked panning for gold and later at the Douglas smelter to help his mother with the bills, he told the Arizona Daily Star in an interview in 2006.

Castro graduated with honors from Douglas High School in 1935 in a segregated school district with teachers he described as racist because they were not supportive of Mexican students. He also said there were a couple of teachers who did care about him and always challenged him to do his best.

Those teachers inspired him and he received a bachelor’s degree in 1939 from Arizona State Teachers College, now Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He also became a naturalized American citizen that same year.