Authorities battling large blaze at Tucson recycling center

  • Updated

Officials are working to fight a large fire at a recycling facility on Tucson's south side Monday.

The two-alarm fire at UCC Recycling, 5901 S. Belvedere Ave., was reported at 3:22 p.m. Rural/Metro responded to the area, near Interstate 10 and Drexel Road, and called the Tucson Fire Department in to assist. 

Shortly after 5 p.m., Rural/Metro said the recycling yard remained fully involved and that there were 15 engines on scene. 

The cause of the fire is unknown but a plant manager said it started behind the facility. 

Authorities evacuated nearby businesses and are working to protect adjoining structures and vehicles. 

