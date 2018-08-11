Two human bones were found in the Chiricahua Mountains by a search and rescue team of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Saturday, officials said.
Crews are continuing their search in the area, which is near Rustler Park, after finding the bones. The operation is scheduled to last through Monday.
"The search and rescue group will be attempting to locate any additional bones or items that may belong to the body," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Authorities are asking visitors to be aware of the search going on in the area and roads may be closed for an undetermined amount of time.